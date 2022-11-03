WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Vicksburg.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Johnson was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October 22, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of County Road 370 in Enterprise.

Family members said Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.