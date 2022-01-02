Silver Alert issued for Pearline Washington

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Pearline Washington, 67, of Jackson in Hinds County.

MBI officers said Washington is five feet and eight inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue tracksuit.

They reported that she was last seen on Sunday, January 2 around 11:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Johnston Place in Hinds County.

Washington is believed to be in a 2013 black Toyota Avalon with Mississippi tag HNI3808 traveling south on Springridge Road.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone who has information about her location can call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.