JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Robert Curly, of Jackson.

Curly is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

According to MBI, Curly was last seen Tuesday, February 15, 2022, around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Shady Oaks in Hinds County. He was walking with a cane in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Curly, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.