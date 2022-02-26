ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Sandy Edney of Natchez, in Adams County.

MBI officials said Edney is 59-years-old, five feet and six inches tall, 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater and green pants around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 80 in Hinds County on Friday, February 25.

Officials believe Edney may be driving a 2020 silver Hyundai Accent with Florida tag #KCBM46. They don’t know which direction she may be traveling.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Edney can call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.