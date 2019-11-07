Silver Alert issued for Simpson County woman

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Elizabeth Wagner Barker of Mendenhall, Simpson County, MS.

Barker is described as a white female, five feet, three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, November 7, 2019, at about 1:57 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Street in Simpson County wearing black pants and a black shirt.

She is believed to be in a 2013 Chevrolet Spark, silver in color, bearing MS license plate number SPA2931 with an unknown direction of travel.

Family members say Elizabeth Wagner Barker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elizabeth Wagner Barker contact Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-847-2921.