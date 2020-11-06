Silver Alert issued for West Point man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old James Kelly Unger III of West Point.

Unger is described as a white male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at about 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Grove Street in Clay County.

MBI said Unger is believed to be in a 2012 white Ford Escape bearing MS license plate CYB6331 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of James Kelly Unger III, you are asked to contact the West Point Police Department at 662-494-5154.

