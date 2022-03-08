MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Willie D. Caston of McComb.

MBI officials said Caston is six feet and three inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction near Old Highway 24 Exit in Pike County around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 6.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black beanie hat and white ankle socks. His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information about Caston can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-2323.