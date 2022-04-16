GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Willie Mac Pass of Gore Springs in Grenada.

Willie Mac Pass, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

MBI officials said Pass is six feet tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving in an unknown direction on Pleasant Grove Road in Grenada County on Thursday, April 14. His clothing description is unknown.

Officials believe Pass may be driving a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt with Mississippi tag GAA-7266. The direction he may be traveling is unknown.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Pass can call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-226-2721 or (662)-266-2722.