Silver Alert issued for woman of Lauderdale County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Kimberly Phillips of Meridian, Lauderdale County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet, two inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at about 5:23 p.m. in the 500 block of 52nd Street in Lauderdale County wearing a pink shirt, black pants with flip flops and could possibly be accompanied by April Wilson.

Kimberly Phillips is believed to be in a brown Ford Expedition bearing tag number LAB6341 with unknown direction of travel.

Family members say Kimberly Phillips suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Phillips contact Meridian Police Department at 1-855-485-8477 or 601-484-6845.