Silver Alert: Man last seen leaving Shackelford Manor Residential
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 66-year-old man was last seen on April 30, leaving Shackelford Manor Residential in Jackson.
Leon Tate told others he would be getting on a bus to go to Pike County after being released.
A family member says he did not have any money nor a car ride. The family member also says he has not taken his meds in eight days.
He stands between 5'11 and 6'1.
If you know his whereabouts, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump policy
- Trump promises more hurricane relief for Florida Panhandle
- Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting
- Police tow No. 2 leader of Venezuela congress to jail in car