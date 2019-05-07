Silver Alert: Man last seen leaving Shackelford Manor Residential

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 66-year-old man was last seen on April 30, leaving Shackelford Manor Residential in Jackson.

Leon Tate told others he would be getting on a bus to go to Pike County after being released.

A family member says he did not have any money nor a car ride. The family member also says he has not taken his meds in eight days.

He stands between 5'11 and 6'1.

If you know his whereabouts, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234