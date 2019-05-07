Local News

Silver Alert: Man last seen leaving Shackelford Manor Residential

Posted: May 07, 2019 03:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 03:52 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 66-year-old man was last seen on April 30, leaving Shackelford Manor Residential in Jackson.

Leon Tate told others he would be getting on a bus to go to Pike County after being released.

A family member says he did not have any money nor a  car ride. The family member also says he has not taken his meds in eight days.

He stands between 5'11 and 6'1. 

If you know his whereabouts, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234

