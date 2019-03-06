Local News

Silver Alert: Medically impaired man missing

68-year-old John Harrell is missing

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 04:18 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 04:47 PM CST

Silver Alert: Medically impaired man missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Harrell has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. 

He was last seen March 3, around 9:05 pm. He was in the area of 4830 N. State Street in Jackson, Hinds County. Harrell was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. 

He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black and gray hair with brown eyes. 

Family members say Harrell suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John Harrel, please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


