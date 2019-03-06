Silver Alert: Medically impaired man missing
68-year-old John Harrell is missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Harrell has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
He was last seen March 3, around 9:05 pm. He was in the area of 4830 N. State Street in Jackson, Hinds County. Harrell was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black and gray hair with brown eyes.
Family members say Harrell suffers from a medical condition which may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John Harrel, please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
One pleads, two arrested for child...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
R. Kelly taken into custody
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.