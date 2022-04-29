LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors are being evacuated and traffic is being rerouted after a pipeline was hit in Lawrence County on Friday, April 29.

Deputies said a main pipeline was hit near Highway 43 and Stephens Cemetery Road in Silver Creek. Highway 43 at Benson Road and traffic is being rerouted. Neighbors that live inside Silver Creek city limits have been urged to evacuate immediately.

There hasn’t been an explosion or fire, according to deputies. The measures being taken are precautionary.