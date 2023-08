SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Simpson County community is expected to experience a water outage on Wednesday, August 9.

Pricellia Nichols, the office manager for the Shivers Water Association in Pinola, said the water outage will be for the following locations:

Shivers Road

Huston Buckley Road

John May Road

Joanna Road

Lower Rockport Road

Lower Rockport and Rockport New Hebron Road

A 24-hour boil water notice will be issued once the water is restored.