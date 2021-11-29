Simpson County deputies arrest Dollar General shoplifting suspects

UPDATE:

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office announced the two suspects were identified, and several arrests have been made.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in connection to a shoplifting case.

Deputies said the men are wanted for shoplifting from the Dollar General on Highway 28 in Magee on November 23.

They were seen leaving the store in a silver minivan as shown in the photos.

Courtesy: Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize the men in the photos, call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-847-2921.