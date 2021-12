MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday, December 29 after a manhunt.

According to deputies, Willie Gene Quall led them on a chase on U.S. 49 through Magee into Mendenhall on Tuesday, December 28. They said Quall was in a stolen car.

Investigators said Quall drove into a wooded area near railroads tracks and ran away. He was later arrested near JJ’s Shell Station in Mendenhall around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.