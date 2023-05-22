SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced the reopening of Simpson County Lake.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, anglers can once again enjoy the recently renovated 76-acre state fishing lake conveniently located just five miles north of Magee, Mississippi on Highway 49.

A special Youth Fishing Day has been scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This event offers young anglers, aged 15 and under, an exciting opportunity to cast their lines and experience the joy of fishing. All youth must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

For anglers planning to catch largemouth bass, MDWFP officials said there is a slot limit regulation in effect. Fish that measure within the 14 to 22-inch range must be released immediately, while one bass over 22 inches can be kept within the creel limit of 10 fish. Additionally, specific creel limits apply, including 15 for crappie, 20 for bluegill and redear sunfish combined, and 10 for catfish.

June 3 coincides with National Fishing and Boating Week and has been designated as a “Free Fishing Day” statewide for Mississippi residents. This means that anglers can enjoy fishing on any public water without the need for a fishing license.