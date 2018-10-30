Simpson County school district responds to incident at Mendenhall Jr. High

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) - The Simpson County school district is responding to an incident at Mendenhall Jr. High School, in which a rope was seen hanging from the cafeteria ceiling, resembling a noose.

The school district has released a statement which reads in part, "Please trust that this type of incident is not tolerated in any of the schools in Simpson County and once the person responsible for doing this is identified they will be handled according to our policies and our procedures."

Superintendent Greg Paes is asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

