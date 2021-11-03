Simpson County Technical Center to open edible school garden

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC) plans to open a garden after receiving a $119,814 grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.

The grant was awarded to the school after Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor Patricia Braddock applied for the grant in an effort to revamp and expand the school’s existing greenhouses.

Braddock said the school plans to renovate three greenhouses, open a germination chamber, start a vineyard and acquire aquaponics and hydroponics systems. She said that when the project is completed, her and her students will be able to grow plants like spinach, squash, zucchini, tomatoes and pumpkins that will be sold at local farmer’s markets and donated to the community.

“I am ecstatic about exposing my students to new technology and experiences that may spark an interest in them to pursue a career in plant science or horticulture,” said Braddock.

The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation awarded the grant to the school as part of its mission to provide edible gardens and hands-on learning experiences to K-12 schools across the state.

The greenhouses are expected to be completed by December 2021.