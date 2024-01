SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies said a teenager was shot after getting off of a school bus.

The incident happened on Monday, January 8.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old was ambushed and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. He is recovering and is in stable condition, according to deputies.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victim know each other. The shooting is still under investigation.