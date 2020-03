LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on I-55 south in Lincoln County near exit 30.

According to MHP, the right lane is currently blocked.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and to use caution if passing through the area.

No reported injuries.