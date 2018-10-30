Sisters arrested for prostitution, child endangerment
Children in protective custody
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Hinds County Narcotics unit arrested two sisters while investigating internet sex crimes involving prostitution.
When investigators went to a local hotel on Monday, they found the women along with children aged 1 and 2 years old.
Alyssa Tipton, 22 and Arin Tipton, 20, both of Nevada were taken into custody after investigators
determined the two were prostituting from this location with the children present.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, “The children were turned over to Child Protection Services and appeared to be unharmed."
Luke continued, "It’s always disturbing to find children in this type setting."
Both adults face charges of promoting prostitution and child endangerment. They are
being held at the Hinds County Jail.