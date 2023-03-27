JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested six people in connection to separate murder cases.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Cashmere Long, 29, was arrested for accessory after the fact in connection to the murder of Cornelius Ford. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of McDowell Road on Saturday, March 25.

Island Williams, 20, was arrested for the murder of his uncle, Henry Kelly. Thompson said Kelly suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 4:39 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson on Saturday, March 25.

Isaiah Jackson,19, and Ladarius Thompson, 20, were charged with capital murder after 19-year-old Darryl Carr Jr. was shot and killed. Captain Thompson said Carr was killed in 2400 block of Carter Circle on Monday, March 20.

Louis Tims, 21, was charged with the murder of Kaden Chapman. According to Thompson, Chapman was killed in the 600 block of Agape Drive on Wednesday, March 15.

Mia Shavers, 17, was charged with the capital murder of 15-year-old Emmanuel Lewis. Thompson said Shavers was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in the area of Langley Drive near Highway 18 on Saturday, March 25. The incident led to the death of Lewis.

Cashmere Long (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Island Williams (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Isaiah Jackson (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Ladarius Thompson (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Louis Tims (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Mia Shavers (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Anyone with further information about the crimes can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.