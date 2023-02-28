VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested six people on Friday, February 24 during a round up. They said each individual arrested had pre-existing felony warrants for separate charges.
The following suspects were arrested:
- Cartez De’Shawn Evans, 24 – Possession of Cocaine, Weapon Possession by Convicted Felon, Weapon Enhancement Involving Drugs
- Jonathan Christopher Phelps, 34 – Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Devan Lamorris Benard, 36 – Possession of Cocaine
- Clyde Beryl Stinson, 44 – Possession of Methamphetamine
- Anthony Duaine Long, 48 – Possession of Cocaine, Weapon Possession by Convicted Felon, Weapon Enhancement Involving Drugs
- Amber Dawn Mason Spencer, 43 – Hindering Prosecution, Rendering Criminal Assistance
On Friday, all six suspects appeared in court. Police said they were each given a bond.
Evan’s bond was set at $75,000, Phelps bond was set at $20,000, Benard’s bond was set at $20,000, Stinson’s bond was set $20,000, Long’s bond was set at $75,000, and Spencer’s bond was set at $20,000. All were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.