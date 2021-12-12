Six injured in Bolton nightclub shooting

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after six people were injured in a shooting at a Bolton nightclub.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at Top Flight Night Club. Four men and two women were wounded while in a vehicle. The shooting happened after an altercation with unknown suspects. At least one victim is in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).