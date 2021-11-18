Six Jackson schools to remain virtual on Friday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six Jackson Public Schools will be virtual on Friday, November 19 due to water pressure remaining low or not flowing at all.

The following schools will participate in virtual learning:

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Van Winkle Elementary, 1655 Whiting Road

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake

Instructional teams will teach from home and custodial staff will report to their respective schools.

The Child Nutrition team will prepare meals to go for parents or guardians to pick up at their child’s home school sites from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. After-school programming is also canceled for Friday.