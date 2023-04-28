PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Six juveniles have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lodge and Convention Center at Percy Quin State Park.

Pike County deputies said the incident happened on April 23 after the juveniles were dropped off at the Lodge. They said the suspects broke into the building and vandalized the interior.

According to deputies, every fire extinguisher was discharged, vending machines and video games were damaged, and candy and change were stolen from the machines.

Investigators said the juveniles also broke into a supply closet and stole 12 43-inch Skyworth televisions.

At the Convention Center, deputies said the juveniles also discharged all the fire extinguishers and damaged the interior of the building.

According to investigators, the total cost of the damage is $10,000.

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Pike County deputies, along with McComb and Amite County School Resource Officers, identified the juveniles and recovered one television.

They said the juveniles will be transferred to the Pike County Youth Court for burglary, felony malicious mischief and grand larceny. Investigators said more charges may be filed against the juveniles or their parents and guardians.

Anyone with information about the theft of the televisions can contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.