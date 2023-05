PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found behind a Pearl furniture store.

Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap said an Entergy worker found the remains in a field behind Ross Furniture Monday afternoon.

Dunlap said they’re working to identify the remains and notify the next of kin. The coroner’s office is also working to determine the person’s cause of death.