JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near an abandoned home in south Jackson.

According to Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley, officers responded to the 1000 block of Cooper Road after neighbors discovered the remains on Wednesday, March 15.

Hinds County Corner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the person has not been identified. The cause of death has not been released.

Grisham-Stewart said there is no suspicion of foul play.