Sketch released of Vaiden post office robbery suspect

VAIDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Postal Service (USPS) Inspection Service agents released a sketch of the man accused of robbing the post office in Vaiden.

Agents said the post office on Front Street was robbed on Saturday, January 8 around 9:20 a.m. The suspect was described as five feet and five inches tall.

Courtesy: United States Postal Service

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Neighbors can contact the Houston Division United States Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2466, say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case #3645806.