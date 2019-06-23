Local News

Skydivers killed while family members on ground

11 dead in Oahu plane crash

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:08 PM CDT

OAHU, HI (WJTV) - Eleven people are dead after a skydiving plane crashed near an airfield on Oahu's North Shore in Honolulu.

Rescuers arrived to the plane engulfed in fire near the fence line, away from the runway.

The Honolulu said family members of those on board the aircraft were on the ground when the crash happened.

"This is the most tragic aircraft incident that we had," said Manuel Neves. "We had some helicopters with the military [go down], but this is a civilian plane that went down and with that many people onboard."

It's not yet clear why the plane crashed. 

