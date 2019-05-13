Slain Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen remembered

Law enforcement came from around the country to honor slain Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen. A motorcade stretching over the course of twelve miles ended at a gravesite where the officer was laid to rest with full military honors.

WJTV 12’s Justin DeVonn has more on the service and the man who is known as a hero for rescuing two children with special needs during Hurricane Katrina.

People are coming in droves to the First Baptist Church in Biloxi to remember slain police officer Robert McKeithen.

The church is expected to be at full capacity with room for more than 1,000 people. The memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending representatives for the service. And the motorcade, led by the Biloxi and Gulfport police departments is expected to stretch about twelve miles long to the spot where McKeithen will be laid to rest.

The veteran officer was shot multiple times last Sunday evening as he stood outside his cruiser in front of Biloxi police headquarters. The suspect was captured on surveillance video briefly entering the building with a smile on his face. A massive manhunt led to the arrest of 19-year-old Darian Atkinson, who police believe is the same person caught on tape. He walked into the headquarters Monday night, as an enormous crowd of fellow officers looked on, with Atkinson smiling the entire time.

Four others have been arrested and charged as accessories for allegedly helping Atkinson elude police.

McKeithen was awarded the Medal of Valor for rescuing two children with special needs during Hurrican Katrina. He is survived by his wife Pamela and their four children.