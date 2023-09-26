SLIDELL, La. (WJTV) – Police in Slidell, Louisiana, said they’re searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Slidell police said they were searching for Eric Rawlings in the area near Little Oak Middle School and Boyet Jr. High around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

According to investigators, Rawlings was last seen just after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday leaving the Red Roof Inn and running towards the TA truck-stop in Slidell.

This comes after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two Vicksburg children.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings.

According to MBI, the children were last seen on Wednesday, September 20 around 8:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Investigators said they may be accompanied by Eric Rawlings and Ronneisha Evans.

Slidell police said they are searching for Eric Rawlings in the area near Little Oak Middle School and Boyet Jr. High. (Courtesy: Slidell Police Dept.)

Benyaaqob Rawlings (Courtesy: MBI)

Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Ronneisha Evans (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya Rawlings or Benyaaqob Rawlings, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.

Note: A picture was not provided for Tamerikaya Rawlings.