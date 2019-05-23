Local News

Small plane crashes in Terry: BREAKING

Crashed happened near Lebanon Pinegrove Road and Jenkins Road in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) - UPDATE: According to Major Pete Luke, the plane's pilot says the crash was due to an engine failure. 

The pilot says that he was approaching a landing strip on Jenkins Road, when the engine failed, causing the plane to crash into the power lines and catch fire. 

Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators and personnel from the FAA will be investigating the crash.  

No injuries were reported. 

Hinds County Sheriff's Department is investigating a small plane crash near Lebanon Pinegrove Road and Jenkins Road in Terry. 

HCSD Major Pete Luke says preliminary reports show the plane crashed into power lines and is fully engulfed in flames. 

Luke says the pilot is alert and moving around. 

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)  have been notified of the crash. 

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

