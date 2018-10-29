Local News

Small town tries to save Little Red Schoolhouse from rot

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 06:31 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 06:31 AM CDT

LIBERTY, Miss. (AP) - A community in southwestern Mississippi will try to save a building that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
 
The Little Red Schoolhouse in Liberty is a former girls' school that dates to 1853.
 
The Enterprise-Journal reports an architect has a plan to fight moisture that is causing the structure to rot.
 
Sam King with the Amite County Historical Society says the building rests on kiln-dried bricks that are crumbly, with mortar made from crushed oyster shells. Water started seeping into the building when a nearby road was built up.
 
King says the architect's plan begins with bracing a sagging column, installing a drain and removing paint and plaster. King says he will ask Liberty to help improve road drainage, and the historical society could raise money for that.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center