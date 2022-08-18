SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.
After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home.
Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
At the time of arrest, deputies said Agee was previously out on felony bond for felony child neglect and selling of controlled substances from April 2022.
This case will be turned over to District Attorney Chris Hennis for grand jury. More arrests are expected in the case, according to deputies.