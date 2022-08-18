SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.

After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home.

Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

At the time of arrest, deputies said Agee was previously out on felony bond for felony child neglect and selling of controlled substances from April 2022.

Adam Agee (Courtesy: Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office)

This case will be turned over to District Attorney Chris Hennis for grand jury. More arrests are expected in the case, according to deputies.