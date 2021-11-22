Smith County Sheriff’s Office hosting toy drive for children of inmates

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive for the children of Smith County Jail inmates.

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said each child will receive school supplies, candy and fruit, color books and colors and Bibles.

Cash donations are preferred and receipts will be given out. Checks are acceptable if made out to “Smith County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The children’s happiness is very important to all of us. Contributions help make their dreams and wishes easier to come true,” said Houston.

For questions, contact Sheriff Joel Houston or Marsha Ivy at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-782-4531.