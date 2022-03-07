SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded fiber internet provider, TEC, with a grant that will allow for Fast Internet Fiber Internet to be provided to Smith County neighbors.

TEC will use the grant money to provide high-speed broadband to Smith County neighbors. The project is expected to begin in April 2022.

“The grant assists TEC in our commitment to improving the communities we serve, bringing increased fiber internet options to more of rural Mississippi. We look forward to offering speeds up to 1 Gig of internet,” said TEC President and Chief Executive Officer Joey Garner.