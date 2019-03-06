S.N.A.P. protests Catholic Diocese Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Protestors gathered outside the Jackson Catholic Diocese headquarters to raise awareness. Members of S.N.A.P. (Survivors Network of Those Abused By Priests) say two priests were allowed to continue to 'fly under the radar' while under investigation for sexual abuse.

The group wants those priests identified. According to the protestors, those priests have admitted engaging in abuse. Mark Belenchia says the group wants to bring attention to the Catholic church about potential crimes among their own leadership.

"I've been called by a lot of Catholics, who are telling me to keep going and keep pushing, to make them tell the truth. and that's what I'm doing, trying to get the truth out, and the church can maybe make a turnaround. I just want the truth to come out."

WJTV 12 reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Jackson for comment. They say the names will be released this month after the investigation is finished and due diligence has been done.