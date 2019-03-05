Local News

Snapchat scam, Brandon Police Department warns student

Students give their banking infomation

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Brandon Police Department was contacted by several students about Snapchat.

Many students were contacted on Snapchat and asked if they would like a large amount of money deposited in their bank account.

More than one student gave their routing and account number in response to this message.

Brandon Police says this scam students. Do not attempt to withdraw or spend any of the money. 

Whenever the money is removed from the account by the bank, you may also be subject to a penalty. 

Click here to know how bank account fraud works. 
 

