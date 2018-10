Sneak Peak: Walt Grayson's First Report Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Walt focuses on stories that focus on Mississippi [ + - ] Video

Tonight at 6pm Mississippi Storyteller Walt Grayson will answer two chilling questions:

1: Why this woman is sitting on a couch in the middle of a graveyard?!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. And, uh... why is she smiling about it? Talk about creepy... Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. And, uh... why is she smiling about it? Talk about creepy...

2: What chilling answer may this haunted statue give to those brave enough* to face it?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (*Or those odd enough to stand in graveyards talking to statues.) Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (*Or those odd enough to stand in graveyards talking to statues.)

All will be answered TONIGHT at 6pm... only on WJTV NEWS!