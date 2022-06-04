JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of sneakerheads and dozens of vendors flocked to the Jackson Convention Center for the 2nd Annual Sneaker Mania.

The event featured several giveaways, performances, contests and an opportunity for sneaker-lovers to buy, sell and trade merchandise.

Organizers said the objective was to bring sneaker culture to Mississippi.

“Our love for shoes started this. Me and three of my partners got together and we decided that we need to put Jackson on the map as far as shows. You got Houston, you have Dallas. They have sneaker-cons every year. We wanted to make a name for the city,” said event founder, David Gater.

The event was held on Saturday, June 4.