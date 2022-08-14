JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sneakerheads around the Jackson area came together for the first ever KixCon at the Northpark Mall.

The event goes national next weekend as another KixCon will be held in San Jose, California. Bringing together the sneaker community here in Jackson was the main goal of this year’s event.

“KixCon is really Northpark’s love letter to our avid community of sneaker fans. We just wanted to create an event that highlighted that community, gave them something meaningful and gave them a place to come together and celebrate sneaker culture together,” said Laura Antoon, Northpark Marketing and Business Development Manager.

KixCon also gave away $1,000 in scholarship money to a lucky high school senior. The event is set to return to the Northpark Mall next year.