Soldier killed in attack finally comes home to Mississippi for proper burial

US Navy Seaman Richard Watson's body brought back to family from Pearl Harbor

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 04:08 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A US Navy WWII soldier is finally coming home from Pearl Harbor to be properly buried with his family.

Seaman 1st Class Richard Watson's was serving his country when he was killed in the surprise bombing attack by Japanese forces, in 1941.

There, his body has remained until recently, arriving at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

After arriving at the airport, Watson's final resting place will be in Louisianna. 

 

