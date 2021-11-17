Some Jackson schools remain virtual due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water pressure throughout Jackson started to improve Wednesday, but several schools could not hold in-person classes.

Key Elementary and six other schools in the city held classes virtually on Wednesday because of no water pressure in the building.

Since the announcement of the citywide precautionary boil water notice, more than a dozen schools had to temporarily switch to virtual learning. Some of the schools were able to reopen Wednesday morning.

“You can’t prepare your food. You can’t shower. You can’t even send your kids off to school. That’s not what education should be and that’s not how we should care for our children,” said Jumana Karzon, a social worker.

Teachers, parents and students had to quickly switch to virtual learning with less than a day’s notice. One Jackson student said he was disappointed when he found out he had to stay home.

“I want to go to school, but then I realized, I can’t go to school because of low water pressure,” said Logan Scott.

Most of the schools that remained closed on Wednesday were elementary schools.

Jackson Public School District (JPS) Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack said the district is working closely with the City of Jackson and will resume in-person learning once water pressure is restored.

“We are hopeful that with the repairs that the pressure will be back up today, and we’ll be able to return to in-person learning for all scholars tomorrow. But of course, we’ll continue to watch that carefully and make sure we can communicate with scholars and their families in a timely way so that they can make their preparations,” said Cormack.

To-go meals were provided for students at the schools that were impacted by the low water pressure.

The following schools will have virtual classes on Thursday, November 18: