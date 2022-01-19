Some Jackson Zoo animals will remain off exhibit due to cold temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the upcoming freezing temperatures, Jackson Zoo leaders said the facility’s more vulnerable animals will remain off exhibit until temperatures are more consistent.

Officials announced that all the residents of the Bird Walk will remain indoors. Animals like the monkeys, apes, giraffe and rhino will not be visible to the public.

The Jackson Zoo will remain open during their regular hours for anyone that would like to come out and join the animals who like to hang out in the cold weather. No food trucks will be open.