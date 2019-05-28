Some Mississippi cities are putting camera eyes in the sky

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Some cities in Mississippi are putting up cameras that let police remotely watch what's happening on the streets.

Starkville and Greenville are among the places installing eyes in the sky.

The Starkville Daily News reports that cameras in that city do not include facial recognition software. Mayor Lynn Spruill says some residents have asked her about that. She also says the cameras will not be used to issue traffic tickets because that practices is banned by state law.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that in Greenville, city officials have approved a test run of sky cameras. Minutes from a City Council meeting say the cameras have audio and video that can "help track perpetrators" and identify "crime hot spots."

The camera company is giving Greenville one month of free use.