Some Mississippi inaugural events reserved for sponsors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s new governor was elected to serve everyone. But not just anyone will be allowed into some of the events celebrating his inauguration.

Republican Tate Reeves’ inaugural committee is seeking donors to contribute anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000 for some events.

The committee said Monday that public events will include a Jan. 12 church service, and the inauguration ceremony, a parade and an open house at the Governor’s Mansion on Jan. 14. Sponsor-only events include a Jan. 13 dinner and an inauguration-day breakfast.

Reeves served as lieutenant governor for two terms. He will succeed two-term Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.