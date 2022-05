PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Pearl neighbors are without water on Friday, May 6 after a water main was hit.

City leaders said a contractor with the Pearl-Richland Intermodal Project hit the water main. The outage is affecting neighbors and businesses on South Pearson Road at the railroad tracks.

Those affected are encouraged to boil all water for the next 24 hours. City leaders said the contractor is working to fix the problem and water should be back on within the next few hours.