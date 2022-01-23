Some South Jackson neighbors facing little to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – South Jackson neighbors are facing little to no water pressure as crews work to fix system issues.

City leaders said water leaks on Raymond Road and Deer Park Street along with system issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant have delayed full restoration of water. High elevation areas in South Jackson like Forest Hill Road and the Hinds County Youth Detention Center are experiencing little to no water.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said the previous water system issues have not been fixed due to leaks in the past two days. He expects progress to be made through Sunday, January 23 into Monday, January 24.