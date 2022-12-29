JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Airlines continues to recover from self-described “operational challenges.”

On Thursday, there were a number of flights in and out of Jackson Wiley Evers International Airport that were cancelled or delayed.

Southwest Airlines officials said they were operating roughly one-third of its schedule on Thursday but plans to resume normal operations Friday.

According to the airport’s website, five flights with Southwest arriving to and departing from Jackson on Thursday were cancelled.